Podcast Secrets Revealed Present: “ The Podcast Culture Conference,” Live On The Clubhouse Audio App
The 1st audio-only conference bringing a diverse group of podcasters together globally.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Anthony, Mario Armstrong, and Karlet Hewitt present The Podcast Culture Conference, taking place on the Clubhouse audio app on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m ET, featuring top thought-leaders and professionals in the podcast industry. The Podcast Culture Conference is the first of its kind as an audio-only conference and will provide the latest insights, trends, resources, and entertainment for a full day of digital learning for up-and-coming or seasoned podcasters who are interested in growing their podcasts in multiple categories. With the added expertise of Libsyn and NPR's Tiny Desk, the Podcast Culture Conference will bring a diverse speaker lineup and an immersive audio experience for attendees from around the globe.
“We want to create an opportunity that brings a diverse group of podcast professionals and industry enthusiasts together to learn first hand about the latest insights and actionable takeaways to implement into their podcasts. We want to present our attendees with an immersive audio experience, networking opportunities and keep it inclusive so attendees have access to the resources they need to dive into the world of podcasting,” said Anthony, Celebrity podcaster.
The conference is action-packed with content spread across multiple topics that will feature a fireside chat, panel discussions, pitch opportunities, a live DJ, and more. Attendees will enjoy topics such as how to launch a podcast properly, how to book guests on your podcast, storytelling, mastering the interview, public relations, growing your audience, advertising, monetization, and the technology of podcasting. Speakers include Amy Porterfield, Online Marketing Expert, and Entrepreneur; Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine; Rob Greenlee, VP of Content and Partnerships, Libsyn; and special guest Cuzzin B, DJ & a member of NPR's Tiny Desk production team and many more!
“Amid the evolving world of the events industry and during the global pandemic, virtual events have been all the rave and are here to stay for the long road. With Clubhouse being a hot topic and front-runner in the social media and hybrid event landscape, we wanted the opportunity to leverage the platform and create an immersive virtual experience to bring attendees together for an impactful day of digital learning and entertainment.”, said Hewitt, Event Producer.
“Inclusivity in podcasting is the new audio opportunity. Podcasts are shaping our future and influencing society globally. For the 1st time, podcast listeners are now more diverse than the US. We launched the Podcast Culture Conference to put a flag in the ground, open up possibilities for creators of color and say here’s where we collaborate, network, and build the next media companies,” said Armstrong, a two-time Emmy Award winner, and podcaster.
The event is complimentary to attend and accessible to Apple iPhone users ONLY via the Clubhouse app at this Press Release time. For a full list of speakers and to RSVP, visit https://podcastculture.club.
The Podcast Culture Conference team is proud to invite you to join us for a day of learning on the Clubhouse audio app for the first time. The event calls upon the world's top experts in the podcast space to explore the industry's state and dive into how the world of podcasting has impacted the future of media, audio, and video content creation. This immersive audio experience is made possible by School's Over...Now What? The Never Settle Show, Olive Branch Digital, The Purpoint Group, 106 Photo, and Ecamm Network. To stay connected to the Podcast Culture Conference, follow @marioarmstrong @shawnranthony_ @KarletHewitt on social media platforms.
