Unruly Records to Curate Celebration for Inaugural Baltimore Club Music Day at the 46th Annual AFRAM
Baltimore Club Music Day will honor the evolution and legacy of Baltimore Club Music Highlighting the Past and Welcoming the Future
Baltimore Club Music Day is not just a celebration, it's a declaration of our city's unruly spirit and hip-hop legacy. ”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 17, 2023, Baltimore will be celebrating the first-ever Baltimore Club Music Day (BCMD) at the city’s very own AFRAM Festival in Druid Hill Park. Baltimore Club Music pioneer Shawn “Ceez” Caesar will be one of the many influential figures honored at the event.
— Shawn Caesar
Created to recognize the history and future of Baltimore Club Music, Baltimore Club Music Day will highlight those who were instrumental in the genre’s origins. In addition to Shawn Caesar, other iconic artists, DJs, and pioneers like Scottie B., Frankski, DJ Class, DJ Technics, Diamond K, DJ Patrick, Rod Lee, Blaqstarr, DJ Boobie, Porkchop, DJ Big L as well as those who are no longer with us Like K Swift, Ms. Tony, and Jimmy Jones and more will be honored throughout the event. BCMD will also serve as a platform for spotlighting rising artists on the Baltimore Club Music scene, recognizing those who are shaping the future of the industry.
“Baltimore Club Music Day is not just a celebration, it's a declaration of our city's unruly spirit and hip hop legacy. As a co-founder of Unruly Records and VP of DTLR, I am incredibly proud to be part of an event that recognizes the legendary status of Baltimore Club Music. This genre has given rise to some of the most culturally relevant songs and dance moves that have reverberated around the world,” says Caesar.
Baltimore Club Music Day will take place during Juneteenth weekend at Baltimore City’s 46th annual AFRAM Festival, one of the largest African-American cultural-arts fairs on the East Coast. AFRAM is the #1 hub of Black excellence, showcasing the culture’s fashion, art, music, and business. From the hottest DJ sets to the city’s most talented dancers and everything in between, attendees are in for a one-of-a-kind experience that commemorates the unrivaled evolution of Baltimore Club Music.
“It's an honor to be part of a day that pays homage to the pioneers, the dancers, the DJs, and the culture that has put Baltimore Club Music on the global map,” says Caesar. “So, mark your calendars and get ready to get down at the AFRAM on June 17, 2023, as we celebrate our city's unstoppable spirit and cement our legendary status. Unruly and Baltimore Club Music - a combination that's truly legendary!”
For more details about Baltimore Club Music Day, visit @baltimoreclubmusicday on Instagram.
