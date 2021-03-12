Accucare St. Louis Home Health Care Founder Wins Entrepreneur of the Year
Jacqueline B. Phillips from AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis earned the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year award from EO St. Louis.SAINT LOUIS, MO, US, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline B. Phillips, R.N., B.S.N, owner and founder of AccuCare Event Medical and AccuCare Home Health Care St. Louis, has received the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year award in which she was nominated by her peers and then voted on to accept the award from EO St. Louis. Jacqueline earned the award because AccuCare is St. Louis' leading provider of in-home health care solutions and services.
Other awards have gone to AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis and AccuCare Event Medical, including Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, The Better Business Bureau TORCH Award, St. Louis Business Journal's 40 Under 40, and Caregiver of the Year, sponsored by VOYCE.
AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis and AccuCare Event Medical celebrated 25 years of business in 2019. AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is a private-pay, private-duty, in-home health care provider. Jacque leads a team of Registered Nurses, or RNs, to develop customized care plans and services that take into effect individual client needs. The rest of the team of CNAs and caregivers work together to deliver exceptional care every day.
AccuCare Event Medical provides on-site basic and advanced first aid services for events with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, and Registered Nurses. The company provides services for Busch Stadium, the Dome at America's Center, Enterprise Center, and other venues in and around the greater St. Louis area.
EO is Entrepreneur's Organization, a global, peer-to-peer network of over fourteen thousand influential business owners. There are 198 chapters in 61 countries. EO allows leading entrepreneurs to grow and learn, which leads to greater business success.
Accucare St. Louis Home Health Care