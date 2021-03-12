Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,778 in the last 365 days.

Accucare St. Louis Home Health Care Founder Wins Entrepreneur of the Year

Jacqueline B. Phillips from AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis earned the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year award from EO St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, US, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline B. Phillips, R.N., B.S.N, owner and founder of AccuCare Event Medical and AccuCare Home Health Care St. Louis, has received the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year award in which she was nominated by her peers and then voted on to accept the award from EO St. Louis. Jacqueline earned the award because AccuCare is St. Louis' leading provider of in-home health care solutions and services.

Other awards have gone to AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis and AccuCare Event Medical, including Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, The Better Business Bureau TORCH Award, St. Louis Business Journal's 40 Under 40, and Caregiver of the Year, sponsored by VOYCE.

AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis and AccuCare Event Medical celebrated 25 years of business in 2019. AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is a private-pay, private-duty, in-home health care provider. Jacque leads a team of Registered Nurses, or RNs, to develop customized care plans and services that take into effect individual client needs. The rest of the team of CNAs and caregivers work together to deliver exceptional care every day.

AccuCare Event Medical provides on-site basic and advanced first aid services for events with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, and Registered Nurses. The company provides services for Busch Stadium, the Dome at America's Center, Enterprise Center, and other venues in and around the greater St. Louis area.

EO is Entrepreneur's Organization, a global, peer-to-peer network of over fourteen thousand influential business owners. There are 198 chapters in 61 countries. EO allows leading entrepreneurs to grow and learn, which leads to greater business success.

AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis

10131 Old Olive Street Road

St. Louis MO

63141

314.692.0020

Facebook Page

Cindy Penning
AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis
email us here
+1 314-574-9959
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Accucare St. Louis Home Health Care

You just read:

Accucare St. Louis Home Health Care Founder Wins Entrepreneur of the Year

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.