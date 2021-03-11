Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,696 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-11 09:07:57.027 $1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold at Independence Walmart

2021-03-11 09:07:57.027

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Lotto ticket at Walmart Supercenter, 4000 S. Bolger Road in Independence, matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing to win a $1 million jackpot prize. 

“Did you buy a Lotto ticket at this Independence Walmart for last night’s drawing?” asked May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If so, check it carefully. All tickets can be scanned on our mobile app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it’s a winner.”

The winning Lotto numbers for March 10 were: 1, 5, 13, 21, 27 and 35.

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Claims for prizes of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Sept. 6. The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options:  receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.   

You just read:

2021-03-11 09:07:57.027 $1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold at Independence Walmart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.