2021-03-11 09:07:57.027 $1 Million Lotto Ticket Sold at Independence Walmart

2021-03-11 09:07:57.027

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Lotto ticket at Walmart Supercenter, 4000 S. Bolger Road in Independence, matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing to win a $1 million jackpot prize.

“Did you buy a Lotto ticket at this Independence Walmart for last night’s drawing?” asked May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If so, check it carefully. All tickets can be scanned on our mobile app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if it’s a winner.”

The winning Lotto numbers for March 10 were: 1, 5, 13, 21, 27 and 35.

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Claims for prizes of more than $600 can be made – by appointment only – at any Missouri Lottery office.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Sept. 6. The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.