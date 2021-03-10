Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Farragut Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 1, 2021, in the 300 block of Farragut Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Jamal McDaniel, of Fairmont Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.