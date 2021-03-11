Biblical vs. Eastern Meditation: Brain Expert Explains the Benefits and the Differences

Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, master psychopharmacologist, lecturer and renowned international speaker. He is also the founder of Come and Reason Ministries. This helpful guide explains the differences between Eastern and biblical meditation—in both practice and outcome on brain and mind.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditation offers a drug-free way to lower your blood pressure and heart rate, and achieve better focus and concentration. But are all forms of meditation equally beneficial?

From psychiatrist and author of The God-Shaped Brain Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., comes a helpful guide that explains the differences between Eastern and biblical meditation—in both practice and outcome on brain and mind.

Meditation: Biblical Method Versus Eastern Method, A Guide to a Bible-based Experience with God documents the differences between biblical and Eastern meditation; describes divergent meditation methods and their impact on brain function and character outcomes; and demonstrates how readers can engage in healthy biblical meditation. Also included is a simple test to help readers determine which form of meditation they’re practicing.

Dr. Jennings describes Eastern meditation as a form of self-anesthesia that relieves transient emotional distress (like pain medication for an injury) without providing an actual cure for the problem.

Alternatively, biblical meditation is like surgery for the soul, he explains. It takes one through the valley of the shadow of death, removes the cause of the emotional distress and cures the problem, resulting in genuine peace for the soul.

The Bible tells us to meditate upon God’s word and God’s wonders in creation, and Meditation can help readers understand the practice of biblical meditation so they can heal their hearts and minds, and return to their oneness with God and with each other.

Author Timothy R. Jennings, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist, international speaker and founder of Come and Reason Ministries. He operates a private practice in Chattanooga and has successfully treated thousands of patients. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and Life-Fellow of the Southern Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Jennings is also a prolific author whose books include The God-Shaped Brain: How Changing Your View of God Transforms Your Life; Could It Be This Simple? A Biblical Model for Healing the Mind; The Aging Brain: Proven Steps to Prevent Dementia and Sharpen Your Mind; and The God-Shaped Heart: How Correctly Understanding God’s Love Transforms Us.

To order your free copy (while supplies last) of Meditation: Biblical Method Versus Eastern Method, or to learn more about Dr. Timothy R. Jennings and his approach to brain and body health, please visit: www.comeandreason.com.

