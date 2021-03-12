Harris Healthcare releases a new version of HARRIS Flex, featuring innovative capabilities and enhanced “Look and Feel”
Harris Healthcare is pleased to announce the General Availability of version 6.4 of HARRIS Flex, its enterprise EHR/EPR.
HARRIS Flex offers the capabilities healthcare organizations need to drive efficient patient care in an increasingly complex, evolving, and demanding healthcare environment.”NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available with this new release are numerous enhancements and two complementary modules that will facilitate access for remote users and streamline the documentation process for nurses and all allied health professionals.
With 6.4, HARRIS Flex moves to InterSystems’ latest platform, IRIS for Health. The platform migration will enhance the overall performance, functionality, and scalability of the HARRIS Flex solution, enabling clinicians to better serve their patients and improve data sharing and communication across the care continuum.
With this release, the solution is now available in English and native French-Canadian languages and can readily be translated into other languages, helping meet the unique local needs of our diverse client base.
French Canada clients can choose to use the default product translation or create custom translations for their site. Customized translations will not be overwritten when installing a new release.
Not only does the new release add innovative capabilities, but it also brings a new “Look and Feel.” Clients will be able to customize their own header/banner, login and splash screens, End User License Agreement screen, and more.
In addition to these enhancements, the release brings two exciting new complementary modules:
Flex ClinDoc for Nursing and Allied Health streamlines the documentation process for nurses and all allied health professionals. Its flattened user interface helps reduce the number of keystrokes, thus improving overall User Experience when navigating, displaying, and documenting.
Flex Web is a new web-based capability that allows users to remotely access HARRIS Flex safely through VPN, without having to install any desktop application or client. Flex Web enables remote access through the browser at anytime, anywhere bringing greater flexibility and productivity. With nothing to install or configure, a simple click brings HARRIS Flex to your fingertips!
“We’re delighted to release this exciting new version of Harris Flex”, says Seth Salmon, VP of Research & Development for Harris Healthcare. “HARRIS Flex offers the capabilities healthcare organizations need to drive efficient patient care in an increasingly complex, evolving, and demanding healthcare environment. “
We all at Harris Healthcare, look forward to working with all our clients globally on this important upgrade!
About Harris Healthcare
With a 30-year history as a healthcare IT provider, Harris Healthcare delivers a fully integrated solution set to hospitals and clinics throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. We enhance patient safety, streamline processes, increase productivity, which drive positive clinical outcomes.
