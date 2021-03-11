Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
3xEquity Launches Annual Advisor Transition Survey

3xEquity, the authority on advisor transitions, has launched its 2021 survey of financial advisors who have recently switched broker-dealers/firms.

Our goal is that this survey acts as a catalyst for improvements on both sides of a transition - creating a better experience for advisors and for the firms who are recruiting them.”
— Jeff Crosby

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3xEquity, the authority on advisor transitions, has launched its 2021 survey of financial advisors who have recently switched broker-dealers. This year's survey builds on prior-year learnings and introduces conditional logic to provide a quick and easy user experience. In most cases, advisors can complete the survey in under 3 minutes.

“Last year’s survey provided some unique insights into the minds of advisors who had just moved to a new broker-dealer, both good and bad. Our goal is that this survey acts as a catalyst for improvements on both sides of a transition - creating a better experience for advisors and for the firms who are recruiting them,” noted 3xEquity Founder & CEO Jeff Crosby.

Questions cover a range of topics including the logistics of securing offers, the promises of switching to a new firm, and the realities of moving assets. Prior survey data has proven valuable to advisors who are looking for guidance on making a move. Advisors who are curious about a move are encouraged to download a copy of the 2020 report on the 3xEquity website.

Survey respondents remain 100% anonymous and receive a copy of the report upon publishing. In addition, 3xEquity will award $200 Amazon.com gift cards to 3 advisors chosen at random from all submitted replies.

To take the survey, as well as to download the 2020 Advisor Transition Survey report, visit www.3xEquity.com/survey.

About 3xEquity:
3xEquity helps advisors significantly speed up the process of finding their best fit. From securing multiple offers while keeping the advisor 100% anonymous to managing the transition journey (including helping negotiate the largest payouts), we empower advisors to control the conversation. Curious about switching to a new broker-dealer? Get started right now at www.3xequity.com.

3xEquity Launches Annual Advisor Transition Survey

