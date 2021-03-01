Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
3xEquity To Host 3/3/21 Webinar “10,000 financial advisors growing faster than key competitors – What’s the secret?

3xEquity Webinar With Ameriprise Pat O'Connell and Jeff Crosby

This webinar focuses on Ameriprise Financial and the tools and support they provide that have enabled their advisors to grow 2.5x faster than key competitors.

This unprecedented period of growth and innovation has led many advisors to put Ameriprise in the short pile of firms to consider as they think about switching to a new broker dealer. ”
— Jeff Crosby

SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3x Equity, the authority on advisor transitions, is hosting another in their series of webinars with top broker-dealer leaders and industry influencers on Wednesday, March 3rd at noon PST. Registration is open now.

This installment focuses on Ameriprise Financial and the tools and support they provide that have enabled their advisors to grow 2.5x faster than key competitors.

This unprecedented period of growth and innovation has led many advisors to put them in the short pile of firms to consider as they think about switching to a new broker-dealer.

If you've got questions about why switching to Ameriprise might make sense for your practice, or would simply like to learn more about what sets them apart, you are encouraged to join 3xEquity Founder & CEO Jeff Crosby as he interviews Ameriprise EVP, Pat O'Connell.

Topics will include Ameriprise's evolution, the newly launched Ultimate Advisor Partnership, and the specific factors that have empowered Ameriprise advisors to grow 2.5x faster than peers at key competitors.

Attendees remain 100% anonymous so you can learn more without any risk. You can submit your specific questions ahead of the call via email to (marc.sanders@3xequity.com) or in the chat.

To register for this webinar, visit www.3xEquity.com/events.

About 3xEquity:
3xEquity helps advisors significantly speed up the process of finding their best fit. From securing multiple offers while keeping the advisor 100% anonymous to managing the transition journey (including helping negotiate the largest payouts), we empower advisors to control the conversation. Curious about switching to a new broker-dealer? Get started right now at www.3xequity.com.

Jeff Crosby
3xEquity
