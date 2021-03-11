What is a Franchise?
Buying a franchise business provides entrepreneurs ample growth opportunities without starting a business from the ground up!
A franchise is a contractual relationship between an owner of a company, a franchisor, and an individual, a franchisee, who heads a specific branch of that company. In a traditional franchising relationship, the franchisor licenses its trademark and logo, but franchisees typically have the opportunity to create their own business model. On the other hand, business format franchises offer the business' trade name, products, services, and entire business operation format. Franchisees obtain access to brand standards, marketing strategy, training guidelines, and quality control from the franchiser, among other benefits.
What are the Advantages?
Buying a franchise business provides entrepreneurs ample growth opportunities without starting a business from the ground up. Because franchises are designed to replicate successful business models with abundant support, the risk value is low. The corporate business’ brand is well-established and has secured a loyal customer base with products and services that have undergone thorough quality control. In some cases, brand recognition can help entrepreneurs secure financing loans due to the company’s proven success. The franchisor will also have a strong grasp of their target locations and demographics to make the franchisee’s location site successful.
Moreover, the franchisor supplies necessary training to assist franchisees and their management team oversee factors such as site selection, construction, financing, training, daily operations, and more. From onboarding training to annual conventions and support programs, teams can rely on a secure network. The franchisee also has access to the corporation’s supplier connections, enabling entrepreneurs to negotiate deals.
Why Consider a Daycare Franchise?
According to SBDC, the childcare industry continues to remain profitable due to more parents opting or needing third-party assistance during working hours, despite economic recessions. Further, Grand Review Research projects an annual combined revenue of $73.8 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Because of these factors, investing in a childcare business is one of the most lucrative franchise opportunities. If you’re searching for a high-yield career opportunity, it’s one of the best franchises to own, as it offers stability and flexibility while making a positive impact in communities. Working parents can also maintain a good work-life balance while expanding their career through franchising.
How Ducklings Makes a Difference in Childcare & Early Education
For over 25 years, Ducklings has operated as a successful childcare program that has expanded throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. With an emphasis on consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities. Franchisees can duplicate their successful business model, obtaining full access to lesson plans, training, teaching, and brand standards. For more information on joining our franchise, call (484) 607-8248 or visit our website for more information.
