Route 1020 Russellton Dorseyville Road Gas Line Installation Begins Thursday in West Deer

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on Russellton Dorseyville Road (Route 1020) in West Deer Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, March 11 weather permitting.

Crews from the Peoples Natural Gas Company will conduct gas line installation work on Russellton Dorseyville Road between Joseph Street and East Union Road. The work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, March 14. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

Additionally, work will occur on East Union Road (Route 1025) near the intersection with Russellton Dorseyville Road.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Hunter Bitzer at 412-852-0179 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #