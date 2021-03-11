Utility Work Next Week on Route 220 in Woodward Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – On Tuesday, March 16, a PPL crew will replace utility poles along Route 220 northbound near Henry’s BBQ in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

Work is scheduled to take place between 7:30 AM and 2:30 PM. Motorists traveling in the northbound lanes can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted while work is being performed.

The project is expected to be completed on Tuesday, March 16, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Wednesday, March 17.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###