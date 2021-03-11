9 Lives Trivia: a revolutionary voice game for Amazon Alexa

Interactive trivia game turns players into game show contestants

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Alexa users will transform into game show contestants in the comfort of their own home courtesy of 9 Lives Trivia, the latest voice game offering from Budgie, creators of last year’s critically acclaimed Detective X.

Designed specifically with Amazon’s Echo Show and Fire TV in mind, 9 Lives Trivia blurs the lines between voice gaming and interactive television. Offering a lively, immersive gaming experience that couldn’t be easier: players participate simply by answering the host’s multiple choice trivia questions out loud.

“Imagine if every time you had yelled out an answer to a question on Jeopardy, Alex Trebek actually heard you,” says Budgie founder Clint McLean. “9 Lives Trivia is reinventing the at-home gaming experience by combining multimodal technology with your favorite pub’s trivia night.”

Watch the official 9 Lives Trivia trailer

Each player starts with nine lives and tries to last as many rounds as they can by answering each multiple choice question correctly. Every wrong answer equals one life lost until a player runs out. Up for grabs are online leaderboard glory and bragging rights amongst family and friends. 9 Lives Trivia is compatible with all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, so players without smart displays can still compete and enjoy an audio-only version.

While a fully functioning demo is available to all U.S.-based Alexa users, subscribing to 9 Lives Trivia unlocks hundreds of additional trivia questions as well as new questions added on a weekly basis. New questions are curated to coincide with current events, seasonal holidays and cultural moments, always keeping the game fresh and of the moment. Subscribers will also receive bonus content through paid partnerships and other promotional crossovers.

Carrying on the beloved tradition of trivia games while also capturing this moment in time and technology, 9 Lives Trivia will appeal to all gamers whether they’re used to board or screen.

So slap on a name tag, come on down and say, “Alexa, open 9 Lives Trivia” to make your game show debut!

www.BudgieVoice.com