Detective X interactive fiction released for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

High-production choose-your-own-adventure-style game built into a Hollywood narrative is latest offering from Toronto-based Budgie voice app design studio

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop quiz, hotshot: do you have what it takes to catch a killer? Or will the killer catch you? The chase is on in Detective X, the latest game for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant from Budgie voice app design studio.

A choose-your-own-adventure-style thriller with roots in narrative-driven role-playing games, this interactive fiction contains additional mini-games ranging from an escape room to a bomb defusing – all seamlessly built into a Hollywood narrative of homicide detectives struggling to outsmart a serial killer.

Featuring a chilling combination of professional voice actors, sound effects, original script and soundtrack, Detective X elevates beyond the typical voice app experience to create an immersive adventure inspired by classic sci-fi films like Bladerunner and Robocop.

In a first for voice gaming, in addition to the game's launch on Amazon and Google, the Detective X original soundtrack is available on music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and more.



“The release of Detective X is propelling Budgie into the conversation about high-quality production values that, so far, only a handful of legacy brands have achieved in voice gaming." – Clint McLean, Budgie founder

"One of the best games out there currently." - Dr. Teri Fisher, Alexa In Canada podcast

"Very well written. I love the voices. It made me want to keep playing." - Justin Jeffress, Amazon Alexa team



Detective X Official Game Trailer - https://youtu.be/4kFE1G-gPL8

Amazon Alexa - https://www.amazon.com/Budgie-Detective-X/dp/B0822B9LRM/

Google Assistant - https://assistant.google.com/services/a/uid/000000bc5a6eaa17



About Budgie

Budgie is a voice app design studio based in Toronto, Canada – www.budgievoice.com