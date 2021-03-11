Ralph Breslauer Named as New Board Member to Customer Communications Platform, Local Measure
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer communications platform Local Measure has appointed technology veteran Ralph Breslauer to the Board of Directors, as the company expands on its contact center offering.
This appointment marks a pivotal change in Local Measure’s direction as they move beyond their experience servicing brick and mortar businesses into new verticals such as financial services, telecommunications, government and e-commerce.
In 2020, the company launched Engage for Amazon Connect, an omnichannel agent desktop, purpose built for Amazon Connect. The new product leverages AWS technologies and combines that with Local Measure’s intuitive, user-focused design.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ralph Breslauer to the Board,” said Kim Jacobs, Chairman. “His deep knowledge in contact center operations, as well as his business acumen and experience in scaling technology businesses is immensely valuable.”
Breslauer has years of experience advising emerging technology companies and spent five years running world-wide operations for Aspect Software, a leading provider of enterprise contact center solutions and workforce optimization software at the time.
Following his role at Aspect Software, Breslauer joined Vertica in 2007, as CEO. In 2011 it was acquired by HP. Breslauer’s return back to the contact center space is a timely one. Says Breslauer, “We’ve been talking to the market about true cloud based omnichannel for years, but now the time is ripe. The cost and complexity has reduced, security has improved, and customer behavior has changed. Every business with a website now needs to talk remotely to their customers through the channel of their choice. Social media channels have made true omnichannel service appealing to a much broader audience.”
“I couldn’t be happier to come on board with Local Measure, this is an area where demand is going to explode. The company makes it very easy for businesses to adopt new, cloud-based technology, and it’s not just for big enterprises.”
“Lots of businesses have been forced to pivot in the last year, but Local Measure has a real opportunity ahead. There’s only a handful of businesses who can really execute on what Local Measure does and when you combine that with the business’ understanding of customer engagement, social messaging and their partnerships, I think we’re going to see a lot of demand over the next few years.”
About Local Measure
Local Measure is a customer communications management platform helping businesses connect with their customers through digital channels and create change in their organizations to enable exceptional experiences. Founded in 2014, Local Measure’s global team is spread across Sydney, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Miami and Singapore and serves some of the world’s largest hospitality, financial services, government and telecommunications businesses. The company’s flagship product Engage for Amazon Connect, is an omnichannel agent desktop and platform purpose-built for Amazon Connect enabling contact centers to manage inbound customer queries across voice and digital channels via a single platform.
For more information about Local Measure, visit our website.
For more information about Engage for Amazon Connect, visit the AWS Marketplace listing.
