Leading Customer Experience Technology Company Forms Channel Team in EMEAR

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney and London – 29 April 2019: Local Measure, the leading customer experience platform for venues has hired Peter Provart as EMEAR Channel Lead.Local Measure, a Cisco Ecosystem Partner since 2017, has been rapidly progressing its partnership with senior hires in APJ, North America and now in EMEAR. With Provart located in the UK, the regional team will now be equipped to leverage the opportunities that come with its relationship to Cisco and core Channel Partners.Local Measure’s VP Channel Alliances, Christian Oswald, commented that “Local Measure's presence in Europe and the Middle East has grown steadily as we’ve developed into a major technology provider for the hotel and entertainment industries. With Cisco, we have the opportunity to bring our platform to other verticals invested in customer experience such as sports and retail.”“We’re thrilled to have Peter on board with his vast knowledge and experience in enterprise technology. As Local Measure continues to build out new Cisco integrations and capabilities, having knowledgeable and strategic practitioners in place is critical.”Provart brings over 24 years of Partner and Enterprise experience having held numerous EMEAR focused roles in Cisco prior to joining Local Measure. Provart has previously driven growth and led execution for Cisco solutions to drive customer business outcomes through major partners and service providers.Provart said, “Joining a company on the cusp of the Customer Experience wave really excites me. The intersection between social, mobile and customer experience is driving huge innovation and opportunities for Channel Partners to grow. Local Measure is strategically positioned to help partners deliver a deeper customer engagement for businesses in hospitality, retail, entertainment and beyond.”- ENDS -About Local MeasureLocal Measure is a leading customer experience platform in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors. Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in Singapore, Dubai, London and Miami, Local Measure’s clients include many of the world’s largest hospitality and tourism brands. The company provides real-time and actionable feedback, preferences and insights on a business' most valuable customers.For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.



