US-127 safety improvements project in Clinton County starts Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Clinton

HIGHWAYS: US-127

CLOSEST CITY: St. Johns

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Mid-July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2 million to perform safety improvements on US-127 at the French Road, Mead Road, Marshal Road, Hyde Road, and Maple Rapids Road intersections in Clinton County.

Improvements will consist of indirect left turns with loons (Michigan Lefts), extending concrete left-turn lanes to crossroads, and building concrete right-turn lanes.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane and shoulder closures from French Road to Maple Road. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide improved access management and increased safety for motorist.