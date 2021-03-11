Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT shifting northbound I-69 traffic to southbound lanes in Eaton County on March 9

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Eaton

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-69

CLOSEST CITIES:    Charlotte Olivet

ESTIMATED START DATE:             9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Late Morning Tuesday, March 9, 2021

OVERALL I-69 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: November 2023

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will shift northbound I-69 traffic onto the southbound I-69 lanes Tuesday morning. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

For project news and updates, subscribe to the I-69 rebuilding project e-mail list.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Once northbound traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, there will be one lane open in each direction. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

 

