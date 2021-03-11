ZHENYA BECK, LEADING GREEN FREIGHT MARKETPLACE EXPERT, AND CO-FOUNDER OF FREIGHTERA, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
ZHENYA BECK, a leading green freight marketplace expert and influential Co-Founder and of FREIGHTERA, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
ZHENYA BECK of FREIGHTERA joins other leading CEOs, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, ZHENYA BECK discusses the green freight marketplace of FREIGHTERA, what makes the company different, and shares powerful thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. ZHENYA BECK joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
ZHENYA BECK says, “I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about our story and FREIGHTERA’s mission.” ZHENYA BECK continues, “Our success at the company is a true testament to our technology and people, and it was a real honor to have been invited on the series.” “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really an eye-opening, empowering experience, and I look forward to doing it again.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with ZHENYA BECK was remarkable. She has an amazing story. Anyone, especially people in the freight technology and clean energy space can learn from the leadership position of FREIGHTERA in clean and green freight. ZHENYA BECK is a leading force in the freight field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how FREIGHTERA is forging a new path of leadership in the freight marketplace space."
