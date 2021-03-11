BROYHILL EXPANDS LINEUP OF REFUSE EQUIPMENT

4 Cubic Yard Refuse Hopper with Compactor and Trailer Option

Broyhill Offers Complete Lineup of Refuse Handling Equipment from 2 Cubic Yards to 9 Cubic Yards

DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROYHILL INNOVATES: EXPANDS LINEUP OF REFUSE HOPPERS

Broyhill comes through with their promise to deliver perfection to their customers once again. This time, it is in the form of yet another entrant in solid-waste management: a 2.5 cubic yard hopper for Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs). This variant comes in addition to their popular 2 cubic yard refuse hopper.

The new hopper boasts up to a 2-to-1 patent-pending compactor system, allowing for even larger capacity. It is a water-tight, molded polyethene container with a 2 gallons per minute, 12-volt hydraulic pump system, and two-stage cylinder for easy operation.

To complement both sizes of the hopper, Broyhill offers a can tipper meeting the ANSI Z245.60-2008 TYBE B domestic two-bar specifications with a hydraulic power-pack, eliminating the need for the manual lifting of portable refuse containers. Depending upon the vehicle, the can tipper can be utilized on either the rear or the side of the hopper.

Both the 2 and 2.5 cubic yard hoppers offer a new cut-out reinforcement kit along with a hinged side door for hoppers with a manual lift. This option facilitates easier manual dumping of the portable containers. Also available is an optional trailer package.

Broyhill also offers a new, 4 cubic yard, steel-fabricated refuse hopper with a can tipper as standard equipment with an optional compactor system. This unit fits easily in the back of the 1/2- and 3/4-ton standard and short bed pickups. The company recommends using overload springs on all 1/2-ton pickups.

\

The 4 cubic yard hopper is operated via a 12-volt hydraulic pumping system with push-button pendant controls, and an on-board battery-charging harness. This unit is more than capable of dumping waste into a rear loader-packer, or short roll-off containers not more than 60 inches in height, unless a ramp is available. The hydraulic can tipper is designed especially for containers meeting the ANSI Z245.60-2008 TYBE B domestic specifications. An optional trailer package also complements this unit.

Broyhill is confident that the new refuse hopper will change the landscape of solid-waste management.

Broyhill is a leading innovator in the solid-waste management sector. Aiming to bring the best designs to their customers without compromising on quality is what they’re known for. For more information about their products, please visit www.broyhill.com. Should you have any queries, please direct them to sales@broyhill.com, or call: 800-228-1003-134.