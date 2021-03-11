Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported March 8, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Craig Robinson (age 19) Woonsocket, RI P1-2021-0721AG

On March 8, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Craig Robinson with one count of murder; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death; two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence – assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on December 4, 2019. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was a juvenile at the time of the alleged acts. Rhode Island Family Court waived jurisdiction over the defendant, who is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Quinton St. Pierre (age 19) Woonsocket, RI P1-2021-0721BG

On March 8, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Quinton St. Pierre with one count of murder; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death; two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence – assault with a dangerous weapon; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

