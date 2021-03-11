Kingsview Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier Named Finalist for Technical Analyst of the Year

Prestigious Technical Analyst Awards Recognize Outstanding Financial Research

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following closely on the heels of a recent SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX") win for their Blue Chips Elite, Kingsview Investment Management is again making headlines; their Chief Technical Analyst, Buff Dormeier, CMT, has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Technical Analyst of the Year.

Dormeier (Fort Wayne, IN) has been nominated due to his outstanding and precise guidance while navigating the volatile markets of 2020. His talent for dissecting market action and providing accurate forecasts has proven him a standout from his peers during this period of turmoil.

This nomination is one in a series of honors for Dormeier, who has garnered recognition within the industry for the 2007 Charles H. Dow Award and as the author of 2011's Technical Analyst Book of the Year.

The Technical Analyst Awards are the only awards devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional market. Now in their thirteenth year, the Awards are highly regarded within the financial markets, attracting participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe.

Award winners will be announced on Apr. 15, 2021.