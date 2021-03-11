Radix Health Named on Forbes 2021 Best Startup Employer for Second Consecutive Year
Radix Health, a leading provider of patient access and engagement solutions, announces inclusion in Forbes' 2021 America's Best Startup Employers list.
Radix is very proud to be recognized as a top startup employer for the second consecutive year along with some other great U.S. and Atlanta-based companies. ”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, a leading provider of patient access and engagement solutions, was just ranked by Forbes in its 2021 America's Best Startup Employers for the second year in a row.
— Arun Mohan, MD (CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health)
Forbes notes on their website that they “partnered with market research company Statista to identify the up-and-coming companies liked best by their employees in our second-annual ranking of America’s best startup employers.” The compiled list included the evaluation of 2,500 American businesses with at least 50 employees based on three criteria -- employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.
Arun Mohan, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health, shares, “Radix is very proud to be recognized as a top startup employer for the second consecutive year along with some other great U.S. and Atlanta-based companies. It is especially fitting on the heels of International Women’s Day given the role that women play in shaping our culture and guiding our commitment to our clients.
“This recognition from Forbes also helps reiterate that we’re filling an important gap in the market by addressing patient access and patient experience. We owe our growth and success to each team member, our culture, and the team’s commitment to our mission and each other,” Mohan adds.
Radix was included in Forbes’ 2020 America’s Best Startup Employer list and has also received recognition as one of “Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” by The National Association for Business Resources and #10 fastest-growing company in Atlanta as part of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2020 Pacesetter list.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Ellen Sirull
Radix Health
+18337234999 ext.
ellen.sirull@radixhealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn