Konabos Consulting Inc. Receives the Kontent Advanced Partner Designation

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Konabos Consulting has received the Kontent Advanced Partner Designation given by Kentico Kontent. As a recognized leader CMS, Kentico Kontent empowers enterprise business users and developed to manage and share their content without interference. This designation assures our clients that our team is implementing the latest and best technology and practices to adapt and customize content structure delivered to websites and applications via API.

"We're excited about the future of Kontent and the flexibility that it offers us as work to architect flexible, future-proofed Digital Customer Experience (DXP) stacks for our customers. I'm proud of the work that our team has done to push the envelope with Kontent and appreciate being recognized by the Kentico Kontent team in this way." -Akshay Sura, Sitecore MVP, Partner

As a recognized Kontent Advanced Partner, Konabos consulting offers enterprise clients Jamstack-enabled modular DXP solutions. Structured content is delivered via a fully documented API, giving developers the freedom to build customizable modern digital experiences. By simplifying the content production, our developers can focus on building and presenting high-quality content across all digital channels.

About Konabos Consulting:

Konabos Consulting specializing in Sitecore XP based CX Solution. With offices in Temecula, Ottawa, and Toronto Konabos’ global team is led by Sitecore MVPs and community leaders Akshay Sura, Kamruz Jaman, and Dennis Augustine and features some of the most experienced Sitecore and enterprise solution development specialists in the world.

About Kentico Kontent:

Since 2004, Kentico has been helping digital agencies deliver successful projects to their clients—from small brochure sites to global CMS deployments in Fortune 500 companies. They built their business around agencies and long-term relationships with their teams. Inspired by those that want to stand out from the crowd. Built for anyone devoted to delivering cutting-edge projects without worrying about the technology.

