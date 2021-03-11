Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Video: Sen. Onder Presents SB 224

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, presents Senate Bill 224 to the Missouri Senate Health and Pensions Committee. His legislation would require certain MO HealthNet participants to comply with work and community engagement requirements.

