TCEQ approves fines totaling $431,746

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $387,717 against 10 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, one municipal solid waste, one municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, one waste disposal well, and one water quality.

In addition, on March 2 and 9 the executive director approved penalties totaling $44,029 against 21 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 31, 2021.