At least 46 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at George Bailey jail

Based on contact tracing, 106 inmates at the facility underwent COVID-19 testing and 46 tested positive, while the other 60 tested negative, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Those who tested positive were moved into isolation, where they will be held for at least 14 days and monitored by jail medical staff.

