Based on contact tracing, 106 inmates at the facility underwent COVID-19 testing and 46 tested positive, while the other 60 tested negative, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Those who tested positive were moved into isolation, where they will be held for at least 14 days and monitored by jail medical staff.
You just read:
At least 46 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at George Bailey jail
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.