Rutland Barracks / Fatal MV Crash *Updated*
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B400886
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On March 10, 2021, at approximately 1513 hours
STREET: VAST Trail RD 79
TOWN: Mount Holly, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Yale Road South
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow trail
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jody Catalano
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, Connecticut
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: SXR 500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 10, 2021, at approximately 1513 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single snowmobile crash on VAST Trail RD 79, near Yale Road South, which are off Government Road, in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Catalano), was traveling south on VAST Trail RD 79, navigating a left curve when she went off the trail. Operator #1 (Catalano) was traveling at approximately 20-mph and exited the snowmobile hitting her head on a tree. Operator #1 (Catalano) was wearing a DOT approved helmet. Operator #1 (Catalano) was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont State Game Wardens, Regional Ambulance Service, Mount Holly Rescue, and Mount Holly Fire Department. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.