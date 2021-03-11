EWedded is Open for Business, Offering Pandemic and Environmental Relief For Companies and Consumers
EWedded, the marketplace bringing circularity to the wedding and social occasion industries announced today they’re open for business. The platform facilitates economic and environmental efficiency for small businesses and brands in the better-to-luxury markets with a revolutionary solution to quickly sell excess inventory and answers the call for a hopeful post-pandemic economic recovery. As online sales continue to grow during the current health and financial crisis, EWedded provides an affordable option for the nearly 87% of wedding businesses without an e-commerce function to increase their market share and brand identity.
“When I was a bridal retailer struggling with cash flow and mounting excess inventory, I realized there was a need for a solution like EWedded for the business community,” said founder and CEO, Maya Holihan. “I’m filled with pride knowing the platform helps my industry colleagues run more efficient and conscious businesses.
Mel Ehigiato, owner of two bridal shops in Connecticut had this to say about leveraging the power of the EWedded platform, “As a small retailer I have to watch every penny, and the last year has only emphasized this. In this industry there’s enormous capital tied up in excess merchandise. Maya and her team have created a solution that specifically speaks to the needs of the small business owner by providing a vehicle to move our stagnant merchandise faster. Maya has walked in my shoes, has followed the changing consumer demands, and built a platform to meet them during a time that is needed most by our industry.”
Businesses must apply for approval to open an EWedded store. Once approved, they can sell new, surplus and gently loved goods. The seller has a variety of options to choose from on how they want to work with the EWedded team to list and move their merchandise.
“It was important to us to implement seller services that are flexible and can meet each business where their most critical needs are, especially in today’s economic climate” said Holihan. “We can be hands off and allow the seller to take full ownership of their EWedded store or we can be the end-to-end solution for them. Vetting every seller ensures the merchandise sold is authentic and of the high-end standards we represent.”
The inclusive platform has a wide-ranging product and price offering for brides, grooms, wedding goers, industry professionals and anyone looking for that perfect item for their social occasion. EWedded provides a uniquely customized user experience based on personal preferences such as budget, culture, lifestyle and value systems.
“When I first came across EWedded I was immediately intrigued,” said Neela Asaadi, CEO and Creative Director of Asaadi Graphics. As someone who works in the industry and is newly engaged I was attracted to the holistic approach EWedded is taking in the industry. The originality, expertise and attention to detail are what propelled me to open my EWedded store. It has all the components to attract my ideal customer. I’m thrilled to be an early adopter who’s committed to helping EWedded grow.”
The company continues to develop features and service that deliver what today’s consumer has come to expect from an online shopping experience, including an AR technology to help consumers confidently “say yes” to their purchases.
“We’re fostering a community that gives our sellers every opportunity for success on and off the platform and buyers their go-to destination to shop intentionally, without compromising on style, for all the special occasions in their life,” said Holihan.
To learn more about EWedded, apply to sell or join our community visit www.ewedded.com
About EWedded
EWedded is a modern-day marketplace for the wedding and social occasion industries. We’re cultivating a community of high-end purveyors who provide a values-centric shopping experience for consumers. Our mission is to inspire blissful memories and a prettier planet while furthering the economic empowerment of our sellers.
