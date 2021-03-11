PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OUTSIGHT AND HESAI TO ACCELERATE LIDAR AND 3D PERCEPTION TECHNOLOGIES ADOPTION
It combines Hesai’s 3D sensors with Outsight’s pre-processing software for a rapid and large-scale deployment of 3D perception technology across all industries.PARIS, FRANCE, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsight, leader in real-time processing of 3D LiDAR data, announced today a new partnership with Hesai, a key and innovative manufacturer of 3D LiDAR. Outsight’s drivers and interfaces with Hesai LiDAR family of sensors have been developed, initially built for Mobile Robotics applications. The solution delivers real-time, reliable, processed 3D data, becoming one of the most advanced 3D perception technologies available and offering an ideal solution which can be easily integrated across many industries beyond automotive.
Outsight creates pre-processing software to make 3D lidar easier than ever to use. It detects, classifies and tracks objects without relying on Machine Learning. In a few months, Outsight’s solution has grown rapidly in many applications including Infrastructure-based Perception and Smart Vehicles. To accelerate its adoption beyond these industries, Outsight has partnered with Hesai, an innovative manufacturer of 3D LiDAR. Hesai has released its next-generation mechanical LiDAR, Pandar128.
Pandar128 is one of the most advanced mechanical LiDARs available and offers an ideal solution for autonomous driving applications.
Following this partnership, Hesai will collaborate with Outsight’s to ensure the best integration between the latest innovations and products of each company. Outsight will develop specific drivers and interfaces to allow its pre-processing solutions to leverage the unique value of Hesai LiDARs.
This collaboration has also been extended to include the company Cadden, the distributor of Hesai in France.
Award-Winning Technology
In less than a year, Outsight has successfully designed and industrialized this new generation of lidar processing solutions, which has been the subject of 60 patent applications. Outsight’s innovation won many awards, including the prestigious Best of CES Innovation Award in Las Vegas as it’s the youngest company ever to have won the Prism Award by the world leaders in photonics and lasers. Outsight has already attracted the largest organizations and equipment manufacturers in the automotive, aeronautics and security-surveillance markets, including Faurecia and Safran.
About Outsight
Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions. Our mission is to make LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence become Plug & Play, so it can be used by developers of applications in any market. Using any LiDAR with our pre-processing capabilities allows Smart Machines and Smart Cities to achieve an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment. We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will highly contribute to create transformative solutions and products that will make a Smarter and Safer World.
https://www.outsight.ai/
About Hesai LiDAR
Hesai Technology is the global leader in 3D-sensors (LiDAR). Founded in Shanghai, Hesai's team of 500 has created a suite of innovative sensor solutions that combine three core strengths: industry-leading performance, manufacturability, and reliability. Hesai's proprietary micro-mirror and waveform fingerprint technologies continue to lead the market in sensor innovation, creating 500+ patent portfolios and winning customers spanning 70 cities in 23 countries and regions. To date, Hesai has raised over hundreds of millions from Bosch, LightSpeed, Baidu and other global investors.
https://www.hesaitech.com/en
Outsight Press Contact
Jean-François Kitten +33 (0)6 11 29 30 28 – jfk@outsight.tech
Sophie Renard +33 (0)6 82 80 61 97 – s.renard@licencek.com
Ilinca Spita +33 (0)6 64 75 12 98 – i.spita@licencek.com (EN)
Jean-François Kitten
LICENCE K
662658684 ext.
