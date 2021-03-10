Cougar in Canfield Mountain area serves as a reminder to use caution

Fish and Game has confirmed a report of a mountain lion in the Canfield Mountain area. To keep residents, visitors, pets, as well as wildlife safe, Fish and Game encourages everyone to follow these safety tips and suggestions when they recreate or live near mountain lion habitat.

Personal safety

Mountain lions have been in the Canfield Mountain area long before human development began. Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and catch what they perceive as potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high pitched scream may sound like a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!

You need all of your senses to detect if wildlife is near. Using a light to help you see is very important, both in your yard, or as you walk in your neighborhood. If you run or bike for personal fitness, use caution when wearing headphones or ear buds which can take away your ability to hear if a lion, or any other wildlife, is giving you signals that you’re too close.

If you live or recreate in or adjacent to wildland areas in northern Idaho, you are encouraged to consider the following:

Pet safety

Mountain lions are opportunistic predators, and will often attempt to take prey when it presents itself. A lion may perceive a pet as prey, so pet owners are strongly encouraged to follow these safety tips:

Keep your pets on a leash.

Watch the pet's behavior, since they may sense the lion before you can actually see them.

Do not feed your pet outside, or leave their food dishes outside. Lions will not typically be attracted by the pet food, but the food could attract feral cats or wildlife like raccoons or skunks that could be considered prey by a lion.

Before letting your pet outside, turn on lights, make noise and look to ensure the yard is clear of wildlife. Do not assume that a privacy fence will keep a mountain lion out of your yard.

Accompany your pet outside if possible.

Homeowner safety

By nature, mountain lions are shy and will make every effort to avoid contact with humans. Homeowners can do several things to make it less likely that a mountain lion would pass through, or live near their homes and neighborhoods. These include:

When leaving your house, be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for signs of wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife! Elk and deer are the preferred prey for mountain lions. Feeding is unnecessary and can concentrate elk and deer herds which can attract predators.

Strongly encourage your neighbors to not feed elk and deer. To effectively keep predators out of neighborhoods everyone must do their part.

Do not leave garbage outside and unsecured. Garbage will not typically attract a mountain lion, but it might attract other animals that would be considered prey.

Ensure that a lion cannot crawl under your deck or into basement window wells, which could be a perfect place for a daybed.

Install motion-sensor lights which may discourage wildlife from staying in your yard. Lights can be directed to minimize light impact on your neighbors.

For more tips about living and recreating in lion country, check out Idaho Fish and Game’s brochure Living with Mountain Lions which can be found at regional Fish and Game offices or online. The Panhandle Regional office can be reached at (208)-769-1414.