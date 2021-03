Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, March 11, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, March 11, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

DISCUSSION ITEM

Subcommittee on the Language of C/HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2021

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 76 EIB PERMIT DENIAL FOR POOR COMPLIANCE (CHANDLER)

C/SB 425 CONSERVANCY & IRRIGATION DIST. SALARIES (BACA)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 221 K-2ND GRADE ASSESSMENT CHANGES (GARRATT/POPE)

HB 163 SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES (MADRID)

HB 131 ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION (TRUJILLO)

HB 184 K-5 PLUS FUNDING & USES (ROMERO, GA)

HB 188 SECONDARY COMPUTER SCIENCE TEACHER LICENSE (SARIÑANA)

HB 219 BILITERACY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK TASK FORCE (GARRATT)

HB 266 SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER LICENSES (FIGUEROA)

HB 287 ACCESS TO CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE SVCS. (JOHNSON)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Thursday, March 11 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Bilingual Multicultural Education Advisory Council:

Viridiana Cisneros (Co-chair)

Dr. Susana Ibarra-Johnson (Co-chair)

Adrian Sandoval (Member)

Dr. Berlinda Begay (Member)

UPDATE ON INDIAN EDUCATION IN SANTA FE:

Mission, Vision, Student Demographics, Impact Of Covid-19 and New Initiatives

Santa Fe Indian School

Mr. Gary Lujan

Institute of American Indian Arts

Felipe J. Estudillo Colón, Laguna Pueblo

Associate Professor of Museum Studies & Interim Academic Dean

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 11, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 291 TAX CHANGES (MARTÍNEZ)

C/HB 15 SUSTAINABLE BUILDING TAX CREDIT (ORTEZ)

*C/HB 206 UTILITY AFFORDABILITY & RELIEF ACT (ORTEZ)

HB 105 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (SMALL)

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 277 MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION (POPE)

SB 300 PAID TIME OFF TAX CREDIT (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

HB 21 PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS (GARRATT)

HB 60 MOTOR VEHICLE SALE LOCATIONS (REHM)

FL/HB 275 FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

HB 89 HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION (CHATFIELD)

HB 90 TAX PENALTIES & REMEDIES (CHANDLER)

C/HB 98 OMNIBUS TAX BILL (MARTÍNEZ)

HB 240 “CONTRACTING HOSPITAL” DEFINITION (FAJARDO/BACA)

SB 91 LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT RETAIL BUSINESSES (GRIGGS)

SB 306 CONTINUATION OF NORTHERN NM AMTRAK SVC. (CAMPOS)

SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

###