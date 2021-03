Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, March 11, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 14TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Thursday, March 11, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 404 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE (GALLEGOS)

(2) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 80 NO SCHOOL DISCRIMINATION FOR HAIR (POPE)

(3) SENATE BILL 82/aa/ec RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE/ SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (STEINBORN)

(4) SENATE BILL 281 CONTRACT RENEGOTIATIONS FOR SOME BUSINESSES (NEVILLE)

(5) SENATE BILL 315/a PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER RETIREMENT/SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ/MAESTAS)

(6) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 11 CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART/SMALL)

(7) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

(8) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 127/a FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT/SFC AMENDED (LOPEZ)

(9) SENATE BILL 299/a MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE/STBTC AMENDED (MOORES)

(10) SENATE BILL 328 WATER & SANITATION GROSS RECEIPTS (GONZALES)

(11) SENATE BILL 23/a HEALTH CARE PURCHASING ACT/STBTC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(12) SENATE BILL 61/a RURAL PRIMARY CARE CLINICIAN LOAN REPAYMENT/ SIRC AMENDED (ORTIZ y PINO)

(13) SENATE BILL 285 EMERGENCY MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATIONS (IVEY-SOTO)

(14) SENATE BILL 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

(15) SENATE BILL 192 LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE (LOPEZ)

(16) SENATE BILL 234/a LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS/SEC AMENDED (PIRTLE)

(17) SENATE BILL 220/a EXCEPTIONS FOR BODY CAMERAS/SJC AMENDED (CERVANTES)

(18) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

(19) SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 289/aa SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT./SEC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (LOPEZ)

(20) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

(21) SENATE BILL 379 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

(22) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 439/ec LEGISLATIVE STAFF 1-TIME COMPENSATION (MUÑOZ)

(23) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/ SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(24) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(25) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

(26) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 2 FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES (PINTO)

(27) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/ SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(28) HOUSE BILL 244/a ETHICS COMMISSION & SEC. OF STATE DUTIES/SRC AMENDED (NIBERT/STEWART)

(29) HOUSE BILL 43/a BLACK EDUCATION ACT/HAFC AMENDED (STAPLETON/POPE)

(30) HOUSE BILL 239/a CREATE DEPUTY MINE INSPECTOR POSITION/HFL AMENDED (ARMSTRONG, G.)

(31) HOUSE BILL 52/a BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL/ HEC AMENDED (FIGUEROA)

(32) HOUSE BILL 103/a UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES/ HSEIC AMENDED (ANDERSON/STEFANICS)

(33) HOUSE BILL 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

(34) HOUSE BILL 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

(35) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 256 ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE (CHATFIELD)

(36) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

(37) HOUSE BILL 217/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS/HSEIC AMENDED (CADENA)

(38) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 LT. GOV. ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN HONOR (CAMPOS)

####