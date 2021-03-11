Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Jacey Jetton Files a Bill to Make School Supplies Tax-Exempt for Teachers

Representative Jacey Jetton Files a Bill to Make School Supplies Tax-Exempt for Teachers  print page

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
03/10/2021

AUSTIN – State Representative Jacey Jetton announces a bill allowing teachers to purchase school supplies tax free, all year.

"In the last twelve months, many Texas families discovered an even deeper appreciation for teachers," said Jetton. "Our teachers found ways to educate students in unprecedented circumstances and then worked diligently to get kids back in classrooms. House Bill 3189 is just one step towards ensuring Texas is supporting teachers and putting more money directly into classrooms."

Many families currently benefit from the Tax-Free Weekend that allows them to purchase backpacks and school supplies tax free. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Glenn Hegar also extended this tax exemption to online purchases during the Tax-Free Holiday. House Bill 3189 will allow public, private, and charter school teachers to purchase the same category of supplies all year. The bill gives the Comptroller's Office the authority to determine how stores can determine an individual is a teacher purchasing supplies.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

(512) 463-0711 Fax

