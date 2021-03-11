Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,263 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Help Stop High Speed Rail

member image

Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Help Stop High Speed Rail  print page

by: Rep. Ellzey, Jake
03/10/2021

State Representative Jake Ellzey furthered his commitment in leading efforts to stop the high speed rail project by filing HB 3310 and HB 3311. Ellzey is concerned with the use of taxpayer monies to subsidize the project and the infringement on private property rights.

"I am greatly concerned about allowing a private developer to take and divide farmland and ranchland through eminent domain. In many cases families have owned this land for generations and their livelihood and ag operations depend on easy access to their land," commented Rep. Ellzey.

The proposed high-speed rail project has very little long-term benefits for residents in Ellis and Henderson county. While these communities might benefit from a few short-term jobs, the potential long-term costs far outweigh any limited near-term benefits.

Ellzey continued, "Dallas and Houston might potentially benefit, but the rest of Texas, especially those in House District 10 and others living between Dallas and Houston, will incur long-term damaging impacts. Especially clear during my recent town hall meetings is the fact constituents in House District 10 are adamant in wanting to put a halt to the high speed rail project. So am I."

· HB 3310 provides that a private entity (i.e., Texas Central Railway/Texas Central/Texas Central Partners, LLC) may not begin construction of a high-speed rail project unless the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has determined that the entity has acquired all real property necessary for the construction of the project.

· HB 3311 ensures the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) cannot spend money and facilitate the development of high-speed rail in Texas.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.208

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0516

(512) 463-1051 Fax

2001 BATES DRIVE, SUITE 120

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS 75167

PHONE (972) 938-9392

You just read:

Rep. Jake Ellzey Files Bills to Help Stop High Speed Rail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.