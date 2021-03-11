Sections of Kuhio Highway on the north shore to remain closed until slopes stabilize

Main, News Posted on Mar 10, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will maintain closures on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai until we can safely assess and stabilize the slopes. Currently impacted areas are:

Both lanes of Kuhio Highway at mile marker 1 (“Hanalei Hill”) approaching Hanalei Bridge.

Single lane of Kuhio Highway at mile marker 4.5 near Waikoko.

Rocks and dirt continue to come down at the Hanalei Hill location. The heavy rains continuing to impact Kauai creates a situation where it is not safe or prudent to conduct the assessments and repairs necessary to reopen the lanes.

A 15 ton weight restriction will be in place at Hanalei Hill after it is able to be reopened.

HDOT will update on the status of Kuhio Highway as soon as new information is available.

