3/10/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Banking and Insurance Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1408, which bolsters the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Fighting for Floridians is my mission as CFO, and this bill aims to enhance our vital fraud fighting efforts, further support Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protect victims of sexual harassment by prohibiting those who fall under the Risk Management Program from engaging in retaliatory conduct. There is no doubt that 2020 brought significant challenges to the state of Florida, but by working together on these measures and others, we can ensure a bright future for our great state. Special thank you to President Simpson and Senator Danny Burgess for their leadership and support of our agency package and I look forward to working together to enhance DFS services to better support Floridians.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).