Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,264 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Banking and Insurance Committee

3/10/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Banking and Insurance Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1408, which bolsters the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Fighting for Floridians is my mission as CFO, and this bill aims to enhance our vital fraud fighting efforts, further support Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protect victims of sexual harassment by prohibiting those who fall under the Risk Management Program from engaging in retaliatory conduct. There is no doubt that 2020 brought significant challenges to the state of Florida, but by working together on these measures and others, we can ensure a bright future for our great state. Special thank you to President Simpson and Senator Danny Burgess for their leadership and support of our agency package and I look forward to working together to enhance DFS services to better support Floridians.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Banking and Insurance Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.