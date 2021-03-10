Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Regulatory Reform Subcommittee

3/10/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Data Privacy Legislation from Regulatory Reform Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 969. In January, the CFO outlined his efforts to pursue consumer data protection this legislative session. The bill moves next to the Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “In January, I called on the legislature to hold Big Tech accountable to ensure Florida’s consumers are protected. There’s nothing more valuable to a person than one’s own identity, and Big Tech has figured out a way to cash-in while leaving the consumer in the dark. Floridians deserve to have their data protected and I’m proud to support House Bill 969, it’s good for Florida consumers, good for small businesses and most importantly, it’s the right thing to do.

“A huge thank you to Governor DeSantis, Speaker Sprowls and Representative McFarland for prioritizing this critical issue and working to ensure the private data of Floridians is protected. We must empower consumers to have more control over their data and further protect them from big tech companies who look to profit off of your private information.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

