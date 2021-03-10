Silver Alert - Thomas Thornton Located

Thomas Thornton, 81 yrs-old, 5'11", 225 lbs, grey hair with blue eyes. Thomas was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey sweatshirt. He was last seen in the area of Hawes and Guadalupe road, in the city of Mesa, AZ, Maricopa county on 03/09/2021. Thornton was last seen driving a 2019 red Toyota Avalon, Arizona license plate number A M A 2 D 6 A. Mesa PD has jurisdiction.
