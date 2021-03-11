Banners&Landers Launches $99 Affordable Web Design Service for Small Businesses in America
If you need a website, but don't want to get ripped off and overcharged you need to try this affordable web design service.CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help small businesses handle the challenges of COVID-19. BannersLanders (est 2014) created a new product that's not only cost effective and saves money. It's also a great service that provides an amazing online presence.
This is a perfect opportunity for businesses looking to attract more customers to get a new website made for a price they can afford!
The new $99 Affordable Web Design Service for Small Businesses gives business owners the chance to own a professional looking website at a price they can afford.
"We believe lowering our prices from $499 to offer this special package for just $99 to the struggling small business community in the country is one of the best ways we can give back" said Attila O'dree the founder of Banners&Landers Design co.
Despite the low price, the attention to detail that goes into each website is astounding. There can be up to 5 pages, plus up to 5 miscellaneous pages.
Most business websites are usually made up of About Us, Our Services or Our Products, Customer Testimonials, Our Work / Gallery / Samples / Past Works, and Contact Us.
If you or anyone you know is looking for a high quality website, BannersLanders.com can help get a new website made as fast as 2 business days.
To learn more about this affordable website design service, please visit the BannersLanders website.
Aubrey Sabo
BannersLanders.com, LLC.
+36 1 700 8090
aubrey@netmarketing.agency
Visit us on social media:
Facebook