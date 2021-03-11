Smaller hospitals get boost in access to quality medical products

An executive panel discussion to mark the launch of the Medhyve-PCC-J&J Partnership A collaboration between global healthcare company, local distributor and emerging technology player Ethicon products presented at the Partnership launch

Digital procurement platform to strengthen reach of J&J Products through leading medical distributor in the Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medhyve announced its partnership with Patient Care Corporation (PCC) and Johnson & Johnson Ethicon to improve access of quality medical supplies to hospitals, a first of its kind collaboration in the Philippines.

Some of the most disenfranchised groups in the medical community brought about by the lockdowns are smaller private hospitals and clinics. With medical representatives unable to reach provincial locations, this group struggled to replenish dwindling medical supplies during the government-mandated lockdowns.

Global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson Ethicon partnered with technology company Medhyve and local distributor Patient Care Corporation (PCC) to democratize medical supplies procurement, raising the efficiencies of smaller hospitals and clinics. This will help healthcare providers to focus more on providing quality healthcare to patients – a critical need particularly during a pandemic.

“We are excited to embark on this new go-to market model, that aims to provide quality medical devices to more doctors and hospitals in different areas of Luzon. The breadth of our healthcare portfolio coupled with a sound digital strategy, will pave the way for new approaches to access and procurement of life-saving devices.”, said Mr Raghu Krishnan, President and Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Philippines.

The milestone partnership combines MedHyve’s digital expertise and AI-capabilites with PCC’s decades of experience in medical distribution, strengthened by support from industry leader Johnson & Johnson. It puts digital transformation on the agenda of principals and distributors as they proactively work with partners like MedHyve to create synergies and continue serving the hospitals.

“Medhyve is determined to inspire more principals and distributors to complement their outreach through our technology-driven platform, as we continue to serve the healthcare community. This partnership is our biggest to date and the team is thrilled to be working with industry giants PCC and Johnson & Johnson" said Medhyve Co-Founder and CMO, Ms Elle Quan.

The partnership was launched with an online executive panel discussion on “Innovation & Collaboration to Improve Access to Quality Healthcare”. Among the panelists was Dr Eric Tayag, Director of Knowledge Management & IT Service of the Department of Health, where he mentioned that technology has helped them support health programs. Dr Juvie Villaflor, Hospital Director and Medical Director of Dagupan Doctors Villaflor Memorial Hospital expressed during the panel discussion that it is important for them how to get supplies.

Johnson and Johnson Ethicon products are now available in Luzon via the Medhyve platform www.medhyve.com where orders will be fulfilled and delivered by PCC.

