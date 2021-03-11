Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ten ways to associate your brand with opening safely after lockdown

Theatres will need hygiene station to open

branding for illustration only

Cleaning station essential for cinemas

Offer an effective Hygiene Policy to the arts and sports venues as they open is brilliant branding opportunity as well as a life saver for some venues.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With survival in the balance for many Theatres, Live Music Venues, Sports Stadiums through to community centres the added expense of an effective infection prevention and control policy is another stressful project and expense.

SPONSORSHIP, TANDEM PARTNERSHIPS, ENDORSEMENT, BRAND VISIBILITY

However you categorise offering a branded solution to venues, the value is enormous.

For a venue entrance to have free standing units offering anti bacterial wipes that kill and remove 99.99 of germs and a contactless sanitiser dispenser is reassuring for people arriving.

There are so many benefits to a brand for offering this essential but low cost necessity

1. Logos and brand names displayed as part of an effective hygiene programme in specific audience venues

2. Increasing visibility for brand in targeted areas

3. Raise awareness and create an association for your brand

4. Generates goodwill in the location and community

5. Shows association with ensuring Hygiene Policies/A good cause

6. Metrics to give feedback and footfall to evaluate ROI

7. Opportunity to boast about brand offering the facilities to help open venues safely

8. Provide stories for content across social and brand platforms

9. Secures a whole new area in venues cost effectively

10. Ensures venues whose opening is so highly anticipated can do so safely


UNRIVALED OPPORTUNITY

The arts council guide shows opening requirements in detail. For many venues for whom having to research, implement and pay for a Hygiene Protocol is another headache.

However, this is a fantastic opportunity for a brand or sponsor to get their branding in front of a target audience guaranteed to need to use the product.

The Federation of Small Businesses are highlighting issues that are being faced with new opening and The Guardian article on What to Expect With Stores Opening has a range of necessities and as with all the essentials include: Hand sanitiser or cleaning stations at entrances

LAST TO OPEN BUT MOST ANTICIPATED

Its the social and leisure aspects of lockdown that have been most missed and these are the areas which most need support with a hygiene policy as the public are excited to return to their favorite pastimes.

GET NOTICED IN THE ARTS, SPORT, AND OTHER LEISURE VENUES

Offering a range of branded hygiene products to venues that cannot afford to open without these, but can barely afford to buy them.

The Hygiene Company offer a range of wipes, sanitisers, dispensers and monitors which are cost effective and visually appealing with something for every venue which promotes a good policy in place.

Budgets are tight but the right products in place will not cost more than the wrong ones. Contactless sanitizer dispensers are less than the cost of coffee a WEEK and a monitor will not only save time and give valuable insights but costs around £1.80 a day including full realtime reporting.

Cleaning and sanitizing stations become part of the furniture and encourage good hygiene practice and offer a new brand awareness

-ends-

About The Hygiene Company

At The Hygiene Company, we provide innovative solutions within the hygiene products sector. We strive to continuously improve upon the design and functionality of our products to deliver exceptional quality at a competitive price.

https://www.thehygienecompanyonline.co.uk/
email: info@thehygienecompany.com
Call: +44 1268 710209

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-bradford-b2201110/
https://www.facebook.com/TheHygieneCompany

Kate Bradford
Showfilmfirst/TheHygieneCompany
