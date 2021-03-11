Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to Keep Tuition Flat for 2021-22
Holding the line on tuition for the 2021-22 academic year will help students and families still recovering from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the past year has been challenging for us, the pandemic has given us an opportunity to examine new and creative ways for us to provide the education that’s so vital to our mission.”TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Board of Trustees has approved not increasing tuition for the 2021-22 academic year for continuing and new students. The decision was made in response to the economic uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced into families’ lives.
— Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Inst. of Tech.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons and his executive cabinet recommended holding the line on tuition for the upcoming school year to help the many students and families still recovering from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the past year has been challenging for us, the pandemic has given us an opportunity to examine new and creative ways for us to provide the education that’s so vital to our mission,” Coons says. “Our goal is to find ways to continue to make a Rose-Hulman education affordable for all students and their families, which is especially important in these uncertain times. It’s also essential that we do this while still maintaining the elements of Rose-Hulman that we hold so dear: a hands-on education within a caring community of faculty, staff, and students that produce alumni who are difference-makers in their science, engineering and mathematics career fields.”
Coons also notes that the school is examining ways to further reduce costs for students, including textbooks. He anticipates significant additional work in this area occurring during the fall academic quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.
For 22 consecutive years, Rose-Hulman has been ranked No. 1 within the U.S. News & World Report College Guide’s undergraduate engineering colleges and universities. The institution also has earned a national reputation for its science, computer science, physics, and mathematics academic programs.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
