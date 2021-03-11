Anonos launches quickfire ‘quiz’ to help businesses determine if they are compliant with Schrems II requirements
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonos, a leading provider of state-of-the-art data enablement and protection technology, has announced the launch of an online quickfire ‘quiz’. This quiz is aimed at helping organisations to determine whether they are compliant with Schrems II requirements.
Comprised of just two questions that take no more than 30 seconds to complete, the poll has already been completed by over 500 General Counsels, Data Protection Officers & Chief Privacy Officers.
The online quiz was developed after recent indications that a high level of unpreparedness for Schrems II compliance remains among many large organisations. In a recent webinar hosted by Anonos and attended by over 1,100 C-suite executives from over 50 countries, 83% of respondents said they do not have technical measures in place to satisfy Schrems II requirements. This means that these organisations are unable to lawfully process EU data in US cloud infrastructure or provide remote access to non-EU / EEA / Equivalency Countries for follow-the-sun analytics, AI, ML or other processing.
Gary LaFever, CEO and General Counsel at Anonos noted: “There is a growing spotlight on Schrems II enforcement, highlighting the serious and urgent need for companies to begin steps towards compliance. A recent discussion between German Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) has highlighted the establishment of a Schrems II Task Force led by DPAs in Hamburg and Berlin, for example, which will begin initiating enforcement measures, including random checks on companies to determine whether or not they are compliant with Schrems II requirements.” (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/schrems-ii-dpas-germany-begin-compliance-checks-other-gary-lafever/)
Anonos provides a range of technology solutions (https://www.anonos.com/SchremsII-solution) that empower organisations to continue lawful processing of EU data in compliance with Schrems II and other global data sovereignty and localisation laws. Those who complete the compliance quiz are also provided with a Briefing Note on the Top 8 Misconceptions about Schrems II, helping organisations to understand the compliance issues that may apply to their organisation.
Gary LaFever added: “With Schrems II, the entire industry must move beyond mere preparedness to ensure GDPR compliance when data is in use. We urge any organisation that relies on processing EU personal data using US cloud services or accessing EU personal data from outside of the EU to take our quiz and assess their current compliance status.”
