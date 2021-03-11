Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,381 in the last 365 days.

Anonos launches quickfire ‘quiz’ to help businesses determine if they are compliant with Schrems II requirements

Anonos - Lawful Borderless Data

Anonos - Lawful Borderless Data

Are You Schrems II Compliant Quiz - Find out in just 2 questions

Are You Schrems II Compliant Quiz - Find out in just 2 questions

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonos, a leading provider of state-of-the-art data enablement and protection technology, has announced the launch of an online quickfire ‘quiz’. This quiz is aimed at helping organisations to determine whether they are compliant with Schrems II requirements.

Comprised of just two questions that take no more than 30 seconds to complete, the poll has already been completed by over 500 General Counsels, Data Protection Officers & Chief Privacy Officers.

The online quiz was developed after recent indications that a high level of unpreparedness for Schrems II compliance remains among many large organisations. In a recent webinar hosted by Anonos and attended by over 1,100 C-suite executives from over 50 countries, 83% of respondents said they do not have technical measures in place to satisfy Schrems II requirements. This means that these organisations are unable to lawfully process EU data in US cloud infrastructure or provide remote access to non-EU / EEA / Equivalency Countries for follow-the-sun analytics, AI, ML or other processing.

Gary LaFever, CEO and General Counsel at Anonos noted: “There is a growing spotlight on Schrems II enforcement, highlighting the serious and urgent need for companies to begin steps towards compliance. A recent discussion between German Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) has highlighted the establishment of a Schrems II Task Force led by DPAs in Hamburg and Berlin, for example, which will begin initiating enforcement measures, including random checks on companies to determine whether or not they are compliant with Schrems II requirements.” (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/schrems-ii-dpas-germany-begin-compliance-checks-other-gary-lafever/)

Anonos provides a range of technology solutions (https://www.anonos.com/SchremsII-solution) that empower organisations to continue lawful processing of EU data in compliance with Schrems II and other global data sovereignty and localisation laws. Those who complete the compliance quiz are also provided with a Briefing Note on the Top 8 Misconceptions about Schrems II, helping organisations to understand the compliance issues that may apply to their organisation.

Gary LaFever added: “With Schrems II, the entire industry must move beyond mere preparedness to ensure GDPR compliance when data is in use. We urge any organisation that relies on processing EU personal data using US cloud services or accessing EU personal data from outside of the EU to take our quiz and assess their current compliance status.”

Join the Schrems II Linkedin Group with over 4,800 of your colleagues: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12470752/

Schrems II
Anonos
email us here

Anonos Schrems II Quiz Video

You just read:

Anonos launches quickfire ‘quiz’ to help businesses determine if they are compliant with Schrems II requirements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.