Chris Pennisi Joins Turbidite as Head of Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced that Chris Pennisi has joined the team as Head of Sales. Chris brings more than a decade of experience in driving sales and optimizing opportunities in delivering telecom services and solutions to Fortune 500 customers globally.
“We are delighted to have Chris join our leadership team at a time of growth and innovation. As we build our edge data center platform and deliver solutions, Chris’ expertise in working with Over-the-Top (OTT) companies and multinational enterprises will help us enhance our value proposition and deliver solutions to meet our customers’ requirements across industry sectors,” said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer, Turbidite.
Chris joins Turbidite from Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) where he served as Vice President of OTT Sales and earlier US Enterprise Sales. During his 6 years tenure at GCX, Chris formed and led the US OTT team, delivering over $100M in new revenue globally with the top 10 American OTTs.
Prior to GCX, Chris was an award-winning Sales Director at Pacnet catering to Fortune 50 banks as well as the high frequency trading community. He was one of the company’s top performers, generating sales revenues which exceeded annual quotas for three consecutive years. He also led the global sales organization in most new logos won.
Chris received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He is currently an EMBA Global ’23 Candidate at Columbia University and London Business School.
About Turbidite
Turbidite launched on 3 March 2021, with focus on the development of a wide network of international-standard edge data centers across multiple Asia Pacific countries. Founded by industry veterans Bill Barney and Wilfred Kwan, Turbidite is backed by New World Development, a leading Hong Kong and China property conglomerate.
Turbidite
