Rutland Barracks / Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B400886

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On March 10, 2021, at approximately 1513 hours

STREET: VAST Trail RD 79

TOWN: Mount Holly, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Yale Road South

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow trail

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Pending notification to next of kin

AGE:

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Snowmobile

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 10, 2021, at approximately 1513 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single snowmobile crash on VAST Trail RD 79, near Yale Road South, which are off Government Road, in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1, was traveling south on VAST Trail RD 79, navigating a left curve when they went off the trail. Operator #1 was traveling at approximately 20-mph and exited the snowmobile hitting their head on a tree. Operator #1 was wearing a DOT approved helmet. Operator #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont State Game Wardens, Mount Holly Rescue, and Mount Holly Fire Department. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.