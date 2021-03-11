TxDOT Seeks Additional Input on the I-35 Capital Express Central Project

Second virtual public scoping meeting to begin for proposed managed lanes and safety improvements through downtown Austin

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation will host a second virtual public scoping meeting to gather input on how proposed improvements to I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard will be evaluated. This is a continuation of the first public scoping meeting, held late last year.

The $4.9 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project proposes adding two managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard, with additional flyovers at I-35 and US 290 East. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct ramps, bridges and intersections; improve frontage roads; enhance bicycle and pedestrian paths; and accommodate transit. TxDOT has identified three preliminary build alternatives based on known corridor constraints and a “no-build” alternative. All three build alternatives would remove the upper decks and lower the mainlanes through downtown.

The virtual public scoping meeting will be made available via my35capex.com beginning Thursday, March 11 through Friday, April 9, 2021. The public may submit comments on the proposed improvements using any of the following methods:

Online: my35capex.com

Email: capexcentral@txdot.gov

Verbal comment by voicemail: (512) 651-2948

Mail: I-35 Capital Express Central Project Team, 1608 W. 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Comments must be received on or before April 9, 2021, to be included in the official record.