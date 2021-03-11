CampTek Software Launches Citizen Development as a Service
CampTek Software's Citizen Developer Packs provide the most efficient way to launch department and/or company “worker enablement software" using RPA, AI and ML.PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CampTek Software the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) announced today that it will provide a first to market, Citizen Development as Service. With proven results using Attended Automation powered by RPA, AI & ML in multiple industries the company continues to lead by providing an innovative service to support customers on their automation journey.
“We believe in a post Covid world, there is a massive need to empower workers to make them more productive but, in a cost-effective way. The UiPath StudioX is the ideal “no code” and “easy to use” platform that most non-technical employees can embrace. We believe our Citizen Developer Packs provide the most efficient way to launch department and/or company “worker enablement software.” We will provide the software, onboarding/training, Support Helpdesk and Bot Development services to achieve quick efficiency wins. Our goal is to support our customers as they start and continue on their automation journey.” Peter Camp, CTO and Founder, CampTek Software.
Review the Datasheet for CampTek Software’s Citizen Development as a Service below.
Recent research that states in an eight-hour day, the average worker is only productive for two hours and 53 minutes. In addition, employees, on average, use 27% of their day doing skilled work. **Asana Anatomy of Work Study
How can RPA Citizen Development help?
RPA citizen development enables a self-service approach to accelerating business transformation and automations of everyday work tasks. A citizen developer is a non-professional developer who builds no code/low code applications for use by themselves and to share with others on their desktops.
Launch your RPA Citizen Development program with a proven agile methodology to achieve rapid success. You can build it but also have the expertise, experience, and full support of CampTek Software in your corner throughout your journey.
CampTek Software Citizen Developer as a Service Packs
Citizen Developer Starter Pack ($9500)
• Per user UiPath StudioX
• Connected Team Sharing*
• Onboarding Session
• 1 Bot Solution Included**
• Yearly Support
Citizen Developer with a Plan Pack ($14,500)
• Per user UiPath StudioX
• Connected Team Sharing*
• Onboarding Session
• 5 Bot Solutions Included**
• Yearly Support
Citizen Developer with a Backlog Pack ($19,500)
• Per user UiPath StudioX
• Connected Team Sharing*
• Onboarding Session
• 10 Bot Solutions Included**
• Yearly Support
*Connected Team Sharing allows team members to collaborate and share their Bot Solutions with each other and ensure proper governance.
**Bot Solutions include those with low to medium complexity for attended automations. High complexity Bots require expanded development and solution design. Ask for details.
Benefits
This low cost of entry subscription price model will lead to a rapid development process accompanied with proper onboarding and dedicated support with guaranteed success.
• Full expert process analysis
• Establish enablement and guided build your own bot strategy.
• Mentor/training assistance throughout the entire process
• Agile development process
• Experienced Scaling guidance
• Hosted support by CampTek Software or on-premises
• Desktop Support provided via Zoom Meetings
• Dedicated Support via Phone, Web and/or Email
• Full access to daily status updates and metrics
Let CampTek Software’s Automation experts get your Citizen development program started today.
CampTek Software is a unique RPA Partner in that we have the background to develop and support any RPA Process. With nearly 20 years of experience, we can be a trusted advisor in your RPA journey. In addition, we offer full hosted and bot support for the processes that are in production.
