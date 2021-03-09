Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Applicants Wanted for State Ethics and Campaign Spending Commissions

HONOLULU — The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill upcoming vacancies on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission and Campaign Spending Commission. Terms on each commission are for four years.

Members of these commissions serve on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

Applicants must be U. S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawaii, and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaii State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission “from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.”

The five members of the Campaign Spending Commission are responsible for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the campaign finance process by enforcing the law, educating the public, administering public financing, and training campaign committees to encourage compliance.

Vacancies on both commissions are appointed by the Governor from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Council, or by the reappointment of a commissioner whose term has expired, subject to the applicable term limits.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 31, 2021 to:  Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813-2902.

Applications are available on the Hawaii State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at 808-539-4702.

