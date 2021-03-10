Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Agriculture Committee – Week 9, 2021

March 10, 2021

SF 482 – Pesticides application certification

SF 482 amends provisions in the “Pesticides Act of Iowa” to include private applicators. Under this bill, a public (independent farmer) applicator cannot apply a restricted-use pesticide without being certified by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. This action is pro-active to match imminent federal Environmental Protection Agency rules. Penalties of warnings, education and loss of certification are also addressed if abuse occurs. [3/8: 48-0 (Excused: Nunn, Whiting)]

