Agriculture Committee – Week 9, 2021

SF 482 – Pesticides application certification

SF 482 amends provisions in the “Pesticides Act of Iowa” to include private applicators. Under this bill, a public (independent farmer) applicator cannot apply a restricted-use pesticide without being certified by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. This action is pro-active to match imminent federal Environmental Protection Agency rules. Penalties of warnings, education and loss of certification are also addressed if abuse occurs. [3/8: 48-0 (Excused: Nunn, Whiting)]